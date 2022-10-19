Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.36. The company’s stock price has collected 3.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ :BITF) Right Now?

BITF currently public float of 180.19M and currently shorts hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BITF was 4.27M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF stocks went up by 3.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.51% and a quarterly performance of -34.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.55% for Bitfarms Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.62% for BITF stocks with a simple moving average of -60.32% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at -26.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares sank -16.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0421. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw -80.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Equity return is now at value -27.70, with -21.00 for asset returns.