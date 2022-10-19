A Lesson to Learn: G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) went up by 9.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.74. The company’s stock price has collected -17.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ :GMVD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. GMVD currently public float of 21.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMVD was 583.78K shares.

GMVD’s Market Performance

GMVD stocks went down by -17.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.95% and a quarterly performance of -56.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.80% for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.77% for GMVD stocks with a simple moving average of -84.63% for the last 200 days.

GMVD Trading at -33.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.55%, as shares sank -14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMVD rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2137. In addition, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd saw -89.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-222.80 for the present operating margin

+19.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd stands at -291.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.