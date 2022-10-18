Why Eqonex Limited (EQOS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) went up by 53.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s stock price has collected -33.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ :EQOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQOS is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Eqonex Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.50, which is $4.85 above the current price. EQOS currently public float of 34.36M and currently shorts hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQOS was 238.97K shares.

EQOS’s Market Performance

EQOS stocks went down by -33.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -43.89% and a quarterly performance of -70.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.74% for Eqonex Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.97% for EQOS stocks with a simple moving average of -67.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQOS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for EQOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQOS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2021.

EQOS Trading at -21.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.36%, as shares surge +11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQOS rose by +16.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3799. In addition, Eqonex Limited saw -86.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1178.82 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eqonex Limited stands at -1416.43. Equity return is now at value -208.30, with -84.60 for asset returns.