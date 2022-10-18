We Analyzed the Future Direction of Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA), Here is What We Found

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) went up by 3.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.27. The company’s stock price has collected -4.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ :TBLA) Right Now?

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Taboola.com Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.25, which is $4.6 above the current price. TBLA currently public float of 195.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBLA was 716.17K shares.

TBLA’s Market Performance

TBLA stocks went down by -4.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.02% and a quarterly performance of -39.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.92% for Taboola.com Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.84% for TBLA stocks with a simple moving average of -56.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBLA

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBLA reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for TBLA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to TBLA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

TBLA Trading at -23.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8330. In addition, Taboola.com Ltd. saw -78.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

+30.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taboola.com Ltd. stands at -2.68. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.