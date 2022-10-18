We Analyzed the Future Direction of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI), Here is What We Found

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.64. The company’s stock price has collected -9.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ :DBGI) Right Now?

DBGI currently public float of 49.96M and currently shorts hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBGI was 4.59M shares.

DBGI’s Market Performance

DBGI stocks went down by -9.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.05% and a quarterly performance of -48.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 40.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.02% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.99% for DBGI stocks with a simple moving average of -88.33% for the last 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -35.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.33%, as shares sank -29.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI fell by -9.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0959. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -96.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Equity return is now at value 422.50, with -96.30 for asset returns.