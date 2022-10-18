We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cigna Corporation (CI), Here is What We Found

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $300.75. The company’s stock price has collected 1.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/07/22 that FTC to Probe CVS Caremark and Other Pharmacy-Benefit Managers

Is It Worth Investing in Cigna Corporation (NYSE :CI) Right Now?

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CI is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Cigna Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $311.96, which is $24.51 above the current price. CI currently public float of 300.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CI was 1.94M shares.

CI’s Market Performance

CI stocks went up by 1.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.15% and a quarterly performance of 5.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Cigna Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.16% for CI stocks with a simple moving average of 11.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $271 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $296, previously predicting the price at $283. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to CI, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

CI Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $286.62. In addition, Cigna Corporation saw 26.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Triplett Michael W, who sale 8,260 shares at the price of $292.76 back on Sep 12. After this action, Triplett Michael W now owns 25,091 shares of Cigna Corporation, valued at $2,418,198 using the latest closing price.

Sanford Paul A, the EVP Operations of Cigna Corporation, sale 374 shares at $285.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Sanford Paul A is holding 9,121 shares at $106,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cigna Corporation stands at +3.08. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.