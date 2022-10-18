Home  »  Business   »  We Analyzed the Future Direction of Bright Minds B...

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG), Here is What We Found

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) went up by 9.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.95.

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :DRUG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DRUG currently public float of 6.79M and currently shorts hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRUG was 11.95M shares.

DRUG’s Market Performance

DRUG stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.33% and a quarterly performance of 16.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.28% for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.96% for DRUG stocks with a simple moving average of -34.34% for the last 200 days.

DRUG Trading at -30.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.61%, as shares sank -29.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRUG remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1549. In addition, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. saw -68.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRUG

Equity return is now at value -111.10, with -106.20 for asset returns.

