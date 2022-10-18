Wall Street Pummels Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) After Recent Earnings Report

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) went up by 4.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.71. The company’s stock price has collected -21.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/26/22 that Faraday Future Secures Financing, Strikes Deal With Shareholder

Is It Worth Investing in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ :FFIE) Right Now?

FFIE currently public float of 183.43M and currently shorts hold a 23.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFIE was 26.76M shares.

FFIE’s Market Performance

FFIE stocks went down by -21.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.79% and a quarterly performance of -90.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.99% for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.93% for FFIE stocks with a simple moving average of -84.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIE

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIE reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FFIE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to FFIE, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

FFIE Trading at -59.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.99%, as shares sank -44.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE fell by -21.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6854. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. saw -90.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

Equity return is now at value -140.10, with -84.70 for asset returns.