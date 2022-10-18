Wall Street Praises Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) After Recent Earnings Report

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) went down by -1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.95. The company’s stock price has collected -14.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RVNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RVNC is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.17, which is $9.26 above the current price. RVNC currently public float of 78.67M and currently shorts hold a 11.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVNC was 1.39M shares.

RVNC’s Market Performance

RVNC stocks went down by -14.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.97% and a quarterly performance of 57.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for Revance Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.59% for RVNC stocks with a simple moving average of 40.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVNC reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for RVNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RVNC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

RVNC Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC fell by -14.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.87. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw 51.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Moxie Dwight, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $27.07 back on Sep 14. After this action, Moxie Dwight now owns 31,694 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $297,798 using the latest closing price.

Russell Angus C., the Director of Revance Therapeutics Inc., purchase 6,400 shares at $15.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Russell Angus C. is holding 26,913 shares at $100,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-353.06 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -361.59. Equity return is now at value -497.80, with -45.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.