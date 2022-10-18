The Chart for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) went up by 5.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.57. The company’s stock price has collected -2.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE :CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.67.

The average price from analysts is $2.14, which is $0.99 above the current price. CIG currently public float of 1.76B and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIG was 5.00M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stocks went down by -2.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.79% and a quarterly performance of 5.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.32% for CIG stocks with a simple moving average of -3.97% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at -10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1300. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 5.50 for asset returns.