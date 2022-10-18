Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) went up by 8.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.92. The company’s stock price has collected 3.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/02/22 that PagerDuty’s Results Sparkle Amid Gloom in Enterprise Software

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE :PD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PD is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for PagerDuty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.83, which is $12.17 above the current price. PD currently public float of 81.36M and currently shorts hold a 8.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PD was 812.92K shares.

PD’s Market Performance

PD stocks went up by 3.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.82% and a quarterly performance of -12.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for PagerDuty Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.39% for PD stocks with a simple moving average of -19.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $32 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to PD, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

PD Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.90. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw -34.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Wilson Howard, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $25.02 back on Oct 06. After this action, Wilson Howard now owns 429,773 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $40,032 using the latest closing price.

Justice Dave, the Chief Revenue Officer of PagerDuty Inc., sale 1,362 shares at $22.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Justice Dave is holding 427,832 shares at $30,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.40 for the present operating margin

+81.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -38.19. Equity return is now at value -48.40, with -16.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.