Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) went up by 9.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.33. The company’s stock price has collected 3.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ :AMTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMTX is at 0.81.

The average price from analysts is $19.40, which is $12.99 above the current price. AMTX currently public float of 33.98M and currently shorts hold a 16.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMTX was 662.77K shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX stocks went up by 3.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.50% and a quarterly performance of 18.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.56% for Aemetis Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.98% for AMTX stocks with a simple moving average of -28.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $12 based on the research report published on August 09th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTX reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for AMTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMTX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

AMTX Trading at -22.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares sank -19.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX rose by +3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.53. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw -47.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTX starting from BLOCK JOHN R, who sale 55,165 shares at the price of $12.12 back on Mar 14. After this action, BLOCK JOHN R now owns 34,462 shares of Aemetis Inc., valued at $668,445 using the latest closing price.

Simon Timothy Alan, the Director of Aemetis Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $12.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Simon Timothy Alan is holding 6,000 shares at $12,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Equity return is now at value 29.40, with -22.70 for asset returns.