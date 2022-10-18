Regions Financial Corporation (RF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went up by 2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.57. The company’s stock price has collected 4.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/22 that Regions Financial Is Fined for Surprise Overdraft Fees

Is It Worth Investing in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE :RF) Right Now?

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RF is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Regions Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.28, which is $3.18 above the current price. RF currently public float of 929.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RF was 7.54M shares.

RF’s Market Performance

RF stocks went up by 4.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.10% and a quarterly performance of 6.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for Regions Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.25% for RF stocks with a simple moving average of -2.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RF stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for RF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RF in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $25 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RF reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for RF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to RF, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

RF Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.73. In addition, Regions Financial Corporation saw -2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from Duggirala Amala, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $24.50 back on Nov 10. After this action, Duggirala Amala now owns 33,327 shares of Regions Financial Corporation, valued at $612,505 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.19 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corporation stands at +38.01. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.