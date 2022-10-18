Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s stock price has collected -16.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/27/22 that Macau Casinos Are Finally Reopening. Gambling Stocks Can Still Wow.

Is It Worth Investing in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ :MLCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLCO is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.59, which is $2.35 above the current price. MLCO currently public float of 459.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLCO was 4.52M shares.

MLCO’s Market Performance

MLCO stocks went down by -16.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.57% and a quarterly performance of 18.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.29% for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.53% for MLCO stocks with a simple moving average of -11.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLCO

CLSA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLCO reach a price target of $7.73, previously predicting the price at $7.84. The rating they have provided for MLCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to MLCO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

MLCO Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares surge +7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLCO fell by -16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.71. In addition, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited saw -38.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MLCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.97 for the present operating margin

-1.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stands at -40.34. Equity return is now at value -730.10, with -9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.