Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) went up by 27.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $198.12. The company’s stock price has collected -4.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ :QNRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QNRX is at 1.70.

QNRX currently public float of 4.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNRX was 2.44M shares.

QNRX’s Market Performance

QNRX stocks went down by -4.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.36% and a quarterly performance of -63.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -99.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.51% for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.81% for QNRX stocks with a simple moving average of -76.48% for the last 200 days.

QNRX Trading at -30.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.29%, as shares sank -35.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX rose by +21.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3658. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -91.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

Equity return is now at value 360.60, with -314.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.