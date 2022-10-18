Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) went up by 9.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.48. The company’s stock price has collected -16.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ :CRKN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50. CRKN currently public float of 6.15M and currently shorts hold a 8.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRKN was 2.31M shares.

CRKN’s Market Performance

CRKN stocks went down by -16.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.04% and a quarterly performance of -73.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 36.19% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.73% for CRKN stocks with a simple moving average of -77.90% for the last 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -34.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.82%, as shares sank -10.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -16.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2903. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -92.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -279.50, with -213.10 for asset returns.