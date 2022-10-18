Is United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) a Keeper?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) went up by 1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.89. The company’s stock price has collected 5.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE :UMC) Right Now?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UMC is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for United Microelectronics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

UMC currently public float of 2.25B and currently shorts hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UMC was 8.42M shares.

UMC’s Market Performance

UMC stocks went up by 5.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.34% and a quarterly performance of -14.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for United Microelectronics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.98% for UMC stocks with a simple moving average of -23.90% for the last 200 days.

UMC Trading at -7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC rose by +5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw -45.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.