Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)?

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) went up by 60.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.89. The company’s stock price has collected 409.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ :FNHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNHC is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for FedNat Holding Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. FNHC currently public float of 14.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNHC was 5.64M shares.

FNHC’s Market Performance

FNHC stocks went up by 409.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 138.23% and a quarterly performance of 134.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 61.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 38.92% for FedNat Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 213.45% for FNHC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.86% for the last 200 days.

FNHC Trading at 164.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 38.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 61.06%, as shares surge +149.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +177.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNHC rose by +409.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2910. In addition, FedNat Holding Company saw -40.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FNHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FedNat Holding Company stands at -41.99. Equity return is now at value -210.00, with -8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.