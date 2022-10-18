Is Cameco Corporation (CCJ) a Keeper?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went up by 6.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected -10.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 196.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Cameco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.39, which is $9.68 above the current price. CCJ currently public float of 397.96M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 7.04M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went down by -10.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.96% and a quarterly performance of -4.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.34% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of -8.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at -15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -19.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -10.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.85. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.42 for the present operating margin

-1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at -6.95. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.