Here’s Our Rant About Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) went down by -7.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/10/22 that SPAC Again Delays Shareholder Vote for Trump’s Social-Media Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :DWAC) Right Now?

DWAC currently public float of 28.89M and currently shorts hold a 12.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DWAC was 1.04M shares.

DWAC’s Market Performance

DWAC stocks went up by 0.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.24% and a quarterly performance of -45.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.42% for Digital World Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.33% for DWAC stocks with a simple moving average of -65.04% for the last 200 days.

DWAC Trading at -30.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares sank -28.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWAC rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.07. In addition, Digital World Acquisition Corp. saw -68.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DWAC

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.