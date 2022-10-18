Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.21. The company’s stock price has collected -23.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :PBTS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. PBTS currently public float of 89.60M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBTS was 3.90M shares.

PBTS’s Market Performance

PBTS stocks went down by -23.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -86.65% and a quarterly performance of -84.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 33.58% for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -72.38% for PBTS stocks with a simple moving average of -71.94% for the last 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -82.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.94%, as shares sank -85.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -23.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6422. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -62.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.28 for the present operating margin

+33.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -29.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.