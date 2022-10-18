Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) went up by 4.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.57. The company’s stock price has collected 6.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ :HUT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUT is at 3.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Hut 8 Mining Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.75. HUT currently public float of 181.89M and currently shorts hold a 7.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUT was 11.54M shares.

HUT’s Market Performance

HUT stocks went up by 6.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.52% and a quarterly performance of -4.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.65% for Hut 8 Mining Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.57% for HUT stocks with a simple moving average of -47.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to HUT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

HUT Trading at -10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8640. In addition, Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw -75.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.93 for the present operating margin

+43.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stands at -41.84. Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -17.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.96.