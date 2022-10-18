Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.75. The company’s stock price has collected -8.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE :CLM) Right Now?

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.16 x from its present earnings ratio.

CLM currently public float of 204.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLM was 1.88M shares.

CLM’s Market Performance

CLM stocks went down by -8.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.52% and a quarterly performance of -14.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.25% for CLM stocks with a simple moving average of -31.83% for the last 200 days.

CLM Trading at -19.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -14.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLM fell by -8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.59. In addition, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. saw -45.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.