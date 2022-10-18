A Lesson to Learn: Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) went down by -47.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.59. The company’s stock price has collected -16.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :COSM) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for COSM is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cosmos Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
COSM currently public float of 18.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COSM was 1.39M shares.
COSM’s Market Performance
COSM stocks went down by -16.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -59.46% and a quarterly performance of -66.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.69% for Cosmos Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -59.94% for COSM stocks with a simple moving average of -94.51% for the last 200 days.
COSM Trading at -73.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought COSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.29% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 18.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.12%, as shares sank -64.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.48% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, COSM fell by -51.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1887. In addition, Cosmos Holdings Inc. saw -95.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for COSM
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -8.06 for the present operating margin
- +14.01 for the gross margin
The net margin for Cosmos Holdings Inc. stands at -14.16. Equity return is now at value -722.70, with -71.70 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.