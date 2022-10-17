We Analyzed the Future Direction of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), Here is What We Found

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) went down by -6.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected -7.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX :DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Denison Mines Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.30. DNN currently public float of 810.72M and currently shorts hold a 4.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNN was 6.49M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stocks went down by -7.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.03% and a quarterly performance of 2.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.06% for DNN stocks with a simple moving average of -14.61% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at -10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares sank -12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1755. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -19.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.74 for the present operating margin

-71.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +94.89. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.