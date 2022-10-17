Wall Street Pummels Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) After Recent Earnings Report

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) went up by 17.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.66. The company’s stock price has collected -14.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ :JAGX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JAGX is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Jaguar Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $3.83 above the current price. JAGX currently public float of 95.04M and currently shorts hold a 6.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAGX was 4.61M shares.

JAGX’s Market Performance

JAGX stocks went down by -14.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.27% and a quarterly performance of -55.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.72% for Jaguar Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.28% for JAGX stocks with a simple moving average of -62.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2021.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAGX reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for JAGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 11th, 2017.

JAGX Trading at -22.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX rose by +8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1624. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc. saw -86.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-939.05 for the present operating margin

+46.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jaguar Health Inc. stands at -1213.26. Equity return is now at value -490.50, with -100.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.