Wall Street Pummels Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) After Recent Earnings Report

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.54. The company’s stock price has collected -24.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/21 that AMC, Duck Creek Tech, Chembio Diagnostics: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :CEMI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEMI is at 1.78.

CEMI currently public float of 29.83M and currently shorts hold a 6.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEMI was 1.56M shares.

CEMI’s Market Performance

CEMI stocks went down by -24.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.14% and a quarterly performance of -60.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.75% for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.48% for CEMI stocks with a simple moving average of -59.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEMI

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEMI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for CEMI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2020.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CEMI, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

CEMI Trading at -49.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.96%, as shares sank -33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEMI fell by -24.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3746. In addition, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. saw -73.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEMI

Equity return is now at value -112.20, with -52.20 for asset returns.