Wall Street Pummels Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) After Recent Earnings Report

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) went up by 15.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.39. The company’s stock price has collected 16.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Brilliant Earth Stock Plunges. Macro Uncertainty Unnerves Buyers.

Is It Worth Investing in Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ :BRLT) Right Now?

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 280.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.88, which is $4.16 above the current price. BRLT currently public float of 10.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRLT was 108.67K shares.

BRLT’s Market Performance

BRLT stocks went up by 16.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.61% and a quarterly performance of 27.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.41% for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.84% for BRLT stocks with a simple moving average of -16.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRLT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BRLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BRLT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRLT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for BRLT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BRLT, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

BRLT Trading at -1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.99%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRLT rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.11. In addition, Brilliant Earth Group Inc. saw -62.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRLT starting from Bickley Ian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.53 back on May 27. After this action, Bickley Ian now owns 50,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc., valued at $90,600 using the latest closing price.

Kuo Jeffrey Chuenhong, the Chief Financial Officer of Brilliant Earth Group Inc., sale 8,986 shares at $9.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Kuo Jeffrey Chuenhong is holding 87,719 shares at $84,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.56 for the present operating margin

+49.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. stands at +0.40. Equity return is now at value 27.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.