Wall Street Praises Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) After Recent Earnings Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) went down by -7.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.49. The company’s stock price has collected -12.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE :EGO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGO is at 1.30.

EGO currently public float of 160.60M and currently shorts hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGO was 2.07M shares.

EGO’s Market Performance

EGO stocks went down by -12.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.13% and a quarterly performance of 1.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for Eldorado Gold Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.24% for EGO stocks with a simple moving average of -30.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGO

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGO reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for EGO stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to EGO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

EGO Trading at -4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO fell by -12.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.07. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corporation saw -38.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -9.20 for asset returns.