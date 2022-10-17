Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) went up by 9.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.86. The company’s stock price has collected 9.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ :VEV) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of VEV was 448.06K shares.

VEV’s Market Performance

VEV stocks went up by 9.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.10% and a quarterly performance of -27.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.79% for Vicinity Motor Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.77% for VEV stocks with a simple moving average of -47.32% for the last 200 days.

VEV Trading at -7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.27%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEV rose by +45.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0016. In addition, Vicinity Motor Corp. saw -71.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.