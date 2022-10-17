Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) went up by 6.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.26. The company’s stock price has collected -9.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SHPH) Right Now?

SHPH currently public float of 5.23M and currently shorts hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHPH was 4.05M shares.

SHPH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.10% for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.28% for SHPH stocks with a simple moving average of -77.80% for the last 200 days.

SHPH Trading at -77.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.98%, as shares sank -61.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPH fell by -9.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw -91.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.