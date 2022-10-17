ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Just Got Our Attention

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) went up by 15.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $203.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ :PIXY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PIXY is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ShiftPixy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PIXY currently public float of 1.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PIXY was 689.26K shares.

PIXY’s Market Performance

PIXY stocks went down by -6.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.32% and a quarterly performance of -51.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.52% for ShiftPixy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.17% for PIXY stocks with a simple moving average of -75.63% for the last 200 days.

PIXY Trading at -33.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.24%, as shares sank -37.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIXY fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.27. In addition, ShiftPixy Inc. saw -89.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.76 for the present operating margin

-0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShiftPixy Inc. stands at -116.85. Equity return is now at value -70.20, with -37.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.