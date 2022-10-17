Is Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) a Keeper?

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) went up by 2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.09. The company’s stock price has collected -0.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ :DH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Definitive Healthcare Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.70, which is $12.61 above the current price. DH currently public float of 43.73M and currently shorts hold a 10.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DH was 510.35K shares.

DH’s Market Performance

DH stocks went down by -0.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.89% and a quarterly performance of -38.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.40% for Definitive Healthcare Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.47% for DH stocks with a simple moving average of -32.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for DH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $30 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DH reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for DH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to DH, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

DH Trading at -23.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares sank -19.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.94. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp. saw -46.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DH starting from SEA VII Management, LLC, who sale 1,016,000 shares at the price of $22.75 back on Aug 09. After this action, SEA VII Management, LLC now owns 2,508,971 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp., valued at $23,114,000 using the latest closing price.

SEA VII Management, LLC, the Director of Definitive Healthcare Corp., sale 1,100,000 shares at $24.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that SEA VII Management, LLC is holding 2,508,971 shares at $26,950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.25 for the present operating margin

+52.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Definitive Healthcare Corp. stands at -30.71. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.