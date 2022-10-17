Is Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) a Keeper?

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) went up by 4.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.31. The company’s stock price has collected 12.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE :BOWL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Bowlero Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $2.96 above the current price. BOWL currently public float of 101.91M and currently shorts hold a 8.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOWL was 638.01K shares.

BOWL’s Market Performance

BOWL stocks went up by 12.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.41% and a quarterly performance of 23.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.59% for Bowlero Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.54% for BOWL stocks with a simple moving average of 31.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $16 based on the research report published on October 04th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOWL reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for BOWL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

BOWL Trading at 13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL rose by +12.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.97. In addition, Bowlero Corp. saw 55.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from Young John Alan, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.11 back on Jun 13. After this action, Young John Alan now owns 28,500 shares of Bowlero Corp., valued at $45,530 using the latest closing price.

Young John Alan, the Director of Bowlero Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $9.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Young John Alan is holding 2,500 shares at $9,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Equity return is now at value -105.60, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bowlero Corp. (BOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 112.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.94.