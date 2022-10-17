Is Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) a Keeper?

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) went up by 8.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.14. The company’s stock price has collected -0.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :APLT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APLT is at 1.62.

APLT currently public float of 42.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APLT was 293.78K shares.

APLT’s Market Performance

APLT stocks went down by -0.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -58.38% and a quarterly performance of -40.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.53% for Applied Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.72% for APLT stocks with a simple moving average of -67.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLT reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for APLT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 27th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to APLT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

APLT Trading at -48.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.09%, as shares sank -54.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8524. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc. saw -93.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Shendelman Shoshana, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Oct 14. After this action, Shendelman Shoshana now owns 767,495 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc., valued at $32,250 using the latest closing price.

Shendelman Shoshana, the President and CEO of Applied Therapeutics Inc., purchase 73,256 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Shendelman Shoshana is holding 717,495 shares at $40,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

Equity return is now at value -192.70, with -119.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.