Is AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) a Keeper?

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) went down by -12.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.06. The company’s stock price has collected 9.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/18/21 that Adobe, Smith & Wesson, Orphazyme: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :ANPC) Right Now?

ANPC currently public float of 19.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANPC was 3.25M shares.

ANPC’s Market Performance

ANPC stocks went up by 9.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.31% and a quarterly performance of -40.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.99% for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.47% for ANPC stocks with a simple moving average of -60.43% for the last 200 days.

ANPC Trading at -13.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.47%, as shares surge +27.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANPC rose by +9.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1603. In addition, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. saw -85.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-589.60 for the present operating margin

+68.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stands at -659.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.