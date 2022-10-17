Is Alfi Inc. (ALF) a Keeper?

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) went down by -69.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.90. The company’s stock price has collected -71.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ :ALF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Alfi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.54. ALF currently public float of 8.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALF was 44.95K shares.

ALF’s Market Performance

ALF stocks went down by -71.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -78.16% and a quarterly performance of -79.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 83.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.67% for Alfi Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -73.54% for ALF stocks with a simple moving average of -82.40% for the last 200 days.

ALF Trading at -77.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 83.48%, as shares sank -77.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALF fell by -71.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9123. In addition, Alfi Inc. saw -88.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68718.06 for the present operating margin

-4449.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alfi Inc. stands at -71583.00. Equity return is now at value -324.70, with -230.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.