Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BRF S.A. (BRFS)

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.81. The company’s stock price has collected -0.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE :BRFS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for BRF S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.05, which is $0.8 above the current price. BRFS currently public float of 722.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRFS was 3.36M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS stocks went down by -0.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.80% and a quarterly performance of -2.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.59% for BRF S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.95% for BRFS stocks with a simple moving average of -18.45% for the last 200 days.

BRFS Trading at -11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -36.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at +1.05. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.