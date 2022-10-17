Here’s How Your Trade Westlake Corporation (WLK) Aggressively Right Now

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.19. The company’s stock price has collected 4.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Dow, LyondellBasell and Westlake Face a ‘Petrochemical Recession’

Is It Worth Investing in Westlake Corporation (NYSE :WLK) Right Now?

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WLK is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Westlake Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.68, which is $12.59 above the current price. WLK currently public float of 32.78M and currently shorts hold a 7.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLK was 751.49K shares.

WLK’s Market Performance

WLK stocks went up by 4.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.46% and a quarterly performance of 0.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Westlake Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.18% for WLK stocks with a simple moving average of -14.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WLK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WLK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $93 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WLK reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $92. The rating they have provided for WLK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

WLK Trading at -3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLK rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.05. In addition, Westlake Corporation saw -4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLK starting from Buesinger Robert F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $98.94 back on Aug 31. After this action, Buesinger Robert F. now owns 10,208 shares of Westlake Corporation, valued at $98,940 using the latest closing price.

Zoeller Johnathan Stevan, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Westlake Corporation, sale 542 shares at $107.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Zoeller Johnathan Stevan is holding 543 shares at $58,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.95 for the present operating margin

+28.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Corporation stands at +17.02. Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 15.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.