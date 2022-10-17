Here’s How Your Trade Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Aggressively Right Now

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) went down by -10.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.76. The company’s stock price has collected -12.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX :SVM) Right Now?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SVM is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Silvercorp Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SVM currently public float of 169.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SVM was 1.67M shares.

SVM’s Market Performance

SVM stocks went down by -12.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.24% and a quarterly performance of -2.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for Silvercorp Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.84% for SVM stocks with a simple moving average of -24.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVM

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SVM reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for SVM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 11th, 2020.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to SVM, setting the target price at $4.35 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

SVM Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM fell by -12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc. saw -39.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.