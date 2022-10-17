Here’s How Your Trade Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Aggressively Right Now

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) went up by 3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.30. The company’s stock price has collected 10.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE :STNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STNG is at 0.47.

STNG currently public float of 51.57M and currently shorts hold a 7.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STNG was 1.05M shares.

STNG’s Market Performance

STNG stocks went up by 10.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.60% and a quarterly performance of 26.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 176.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.06% for Scorpio Tankers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.95% for STNG stocks with a simple moving average of 61.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNG reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for STNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to STNG, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

STNG Trading at 10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +7.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG rose by +10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +263.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.35. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc. saw 262.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.