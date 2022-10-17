E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) went down by -7.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.32. The company’s stock price has collected -20.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ETWO) Right Now?

ETWO currently public float of 237.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETWO was 1.91M shares.

ETWO’s Market Performance

ETWO stocks went down by -20.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.08% and a quarterly performance of -18.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.63% for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.68% for ETWO stocks with a simple moving average of -35.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $5.50 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ETWO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

ETWO Trading at -24.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -26.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -20.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.26. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw -54.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Hantman Peter, who sale 400 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Oct 06. After this action, Hantman Peter now owns 190,795 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $2,800 using the latest closing price.

Hantman Peter, the Chief Operating Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $7.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Hantman Peter is holding 91,195 shares at $175,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -7.30 for asset returns.