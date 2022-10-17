Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Equinor ASA (EQNR)?

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) went down by -4.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.53. The company’s stock price has collected -4.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinor ASA (NYSE :EQNR) Right Now?

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQNR is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Equinor ASA declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EQNR currently public float of 909.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQNR was 3.41M shares.

EQNR’s Market Performance

EQNR stocks went down by -4.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.25% and a quarterly performance of 0.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Equinor ASA. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.44% for EQNR stocks with a simple moving average of -0.75% for the last 200 days.

EQNR Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.19. In addition, Equinor ASA saw 29.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Equity return is now at value 40.50, with 10.90 for asset returns.