Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Just Got Our Attention

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.64. The company’s stock price has collected 7.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE :OFC) Right Now?

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OFC is at 0.96.

OFC currently public float of 112.03M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OFC was 633.97K shares.

OFC’s Market Performance

OFC stocks went up by 7.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.48% and a quarterly performance of -8.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for Corporate Office Properties Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.20% for OFC stocks with a simple moving average of -9.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for OFC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OFC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $28 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underweight” to OFC, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

OFC Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFC rose by +7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.75. In addition, Corporate Office Properties Trust saw -13.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFC starting from DENTON ROBERT L, who sale 3,416 shares at the price of $26.74 back on May 18. After this action, DENTON ROBERT L now owns 3,941 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust, valued at $91,360 using the latest closing price.

Thor Greg J, the SVP–CAO & CONTROLLER of Corporate Office Properties Trust, sale 2,000 shares at $29.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Thor Greg J is holding 18,096 shares at $58,702 based on the most recent closing price.