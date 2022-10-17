Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) went up by 12.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s stock price has collected 17.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ :CIDM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIDM is at 1.84.

CIDM currently public float of 154.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIDM was 907.39K shares.

CIDM’s Market Performance

CIDM stocks went up by 17.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.47% and a quarterly performance of -13.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.31% for Cinedigm Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.47% for CIDM stocks with a simple moving average of -26.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIDM stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for CIDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIDM in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3 based on the research report published on January 21st of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIDM reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for CIDM stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

CIDM Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.31%, as shares surge +0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIDM rose by +17.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4449. In addition, Cinedigm Corp. saw -56.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIDM starting from Canning John K., who sale 77,976 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Aug 22. After this action, Canning John K. now owns 0 shares of Cinedigm Corp., valued at $44,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIDM

Equity return is now at value -27.60, with -9.90 for asset returns.