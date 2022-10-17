Buy or Sell TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) went down by -73.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.97. The company’s stock price has collected -72.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

Is It Worth Investing in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ :TOP) Right Now?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TOP Financial Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TOP currently public float of 5.05M and currently shorts hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOP was 472.26K shares.

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP stocks went down by -72.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -49.03% and a quarterly performance of -80.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 103.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 35.11% for TOP Financial Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -63.08% for TOP stocks with a simple moving average of -70.96% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at -56.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 103.01%, as shares sank -46.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP fell by -72.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.63. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw -67.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.78 for the present operating margin

+64.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +44.64.