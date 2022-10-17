A Lesson to Learn: FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) went down by -17.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX :FOXO) Right Now?

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.33 x from its present earnings ratio.

FOXO currently public float of 25.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOXO was 871.85K shares.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO stocks went down by -4.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -85.71% and a quarterly performance of -88.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 44.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 36.55% for FOXO Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.29% for FOXO stocks with a simple moving average of -86.83% for the last 200 days.

FOXO Trading at -81.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 44.20%, as shares sank -70.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5324. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw -87.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXO

Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.