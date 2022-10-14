Why Ayro Inc. (AYRO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went down by -3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.37. The company’s stock price has collected -13.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ :AYRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYRO is at 3.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ayro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $4.49 above the current price. AYRO currently public float of 32.28M and currently shorts hold a 7.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYRO was 166.90K shares.

AYRO’s Market Performance

AYRO stocks went down by -13.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.69% and a quarterly performance of -44.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.90% for Ayro Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.31% for AYRO stocks with a simple moving average of -51.83% for the last 200 days.

AYRO Trading at -38.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.60%, as shares sank -37.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO fell by -13.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6385. In addition, Ayro Inc. saw -68.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYRO starting from WITTENSCHLAEGER THOMAS MICHAEL, who purchase 19,470 shares at the price of $0.97 back on May 17. After this action, WITTENSCHLAEGER THOMAS MICHAEL now owns 50,000 shares of Ayro Inc., valued at $18,882 using the latest closing price.

WITTENSCHLAEGER THOMAS MICHAEL, the Chief Executive Officer of Ayro Inc., purchase 30,530 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that WITTENSCHLAEGER THOMAS MICHAEL is holding 30,530 shares at $28,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1234.49 for the present operating margin

-77.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ayro Inc. stands at -1232.65. Equity return is now at value -42.60, with -40.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.81.