We Analyzed the Future Direction of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT), Here is What We Found

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) went up by 10.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/30/22 that Duck Creek Cuts Revenue Forecast on ‘Near-Term Uncertainty.’ The Stock Is Sinking.

Is It Worth Investing in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :DCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.57, which is $8.05 above the current price. DCT currently public float of 96.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCT was 655.65K shares.

DCT’s Market Performance

DCT stocks went down by -0.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.33% and a quarterly performance of -17.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.04% for DCT stocks with a simple moving average of -34.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DCT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for DCT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to DCT, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 01st of the current year.

DCT Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCT fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.70. In addition, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. saw -60.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCT starting from Harris Eva F., who purchase 3,516 shares at the price of $14.25 back on Jul 01. After this action, Harris Eva F. now owns 76,901 shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., valued at $50,103 using the latest closing price.

RHODES KEVIN R, the Chief Financial Officer of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $16.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that RHODES KEVIN R is holding 137,393 shares at $49,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.79 for the present operating margin

+56.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stands at -6.50. The total capital return value is set at -1.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.25. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 3.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.15.