Wall Street Pummels Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) After Recent Earnings Report

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) went down by -5.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.65. The company’s stock price has collected -10.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Affirm Stock’s Decline Could ‘Abate’ Soon. These Analysts Say to Buy on Weakness.

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AFRM) Right Now?

AFRM currently public float of 215.78M and currently shorts hold a 17.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFRM was 12.76M shares.

AFRM’s Market Performance

AFRM stocks went down by -10.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.89% and a quarterly performance of -18.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.11% for Affirm Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.99% for AFRM stocks with a simple moving average of -47.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $22 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFRM reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for AFRM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AFRM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

AFRM Trading at -27.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares sank -21.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM fell by -10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.13. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw -81.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from GIC Private Ltd, who purchase 3,898 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Apr 29. After this action, GIC Private Ltd now owns 4,499,514 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $116,940 using the latest closing price.

GIC Private Ltd, the 10% Owner of Affirm Holdings Inc., purchase 28,038 shares at $30.13 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that GIC Private Ltd is holding 4,495,616 shares at $844,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Equity return is now at value -28.20, with -10.70 for asset returns.